Orca Investment Management LLC Has $756,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (OIH)

Orca Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,465 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $17.12 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $29.86.

