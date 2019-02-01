Orange (ORA) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Orange (EPA:ORA) received a €17.00 ($19.77) price target from Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ORA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.20 ($22.33) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.86 ($19.60).

Get Orange alerts:

Orange has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.