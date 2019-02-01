Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of CIT Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CIT Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. CIT Group had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

CIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CIT Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 target price on shares of CIT Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

CIT Group stock opened at $46.19 on Thursday. CIT Group has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

