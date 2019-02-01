Oppenheimer Comments on Aduro BioTech Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (ADRO)

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aduro BioTech in a report released on Wednesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADRO. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Aduro BioTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Aduro BioTech from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.68.

Aduro BioTech stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.87. Aduro BioTech has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 50.03% and a negative net margin of 591.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 36,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 32.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,706,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after buying an additional 1,153,301 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 9.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,076,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after buying an additional 266,317 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 85.9% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 42,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquilo Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 4.8% in the third quarter. Aquilo Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after buying an additional 97,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

