Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.23 Million Position in Novartis AG (NVS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Novartis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,361,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,177,000 after purchasing an additional 229,525 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Novartis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,241,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,347,000 after purchasing an additional 110,563 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,609,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,983,000 after purchasing an additional 184,555 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Novartis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,345,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,925,000 after purchasing an additional 136,220 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Novartis by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,267,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,515,000 after purchasing an additional 741,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $197.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $92.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.09). Novartis had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $2.8646 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.33. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Novartis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.94.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

