Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,858 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,709,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,571,000 after acquiring an additional 94,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,709,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,736,571,000 after purchasing an additional 94,743 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 24.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,651,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,047,729,000 after purchasing an additional 925,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,607,673 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $362,144,000 after purchasing an additional 146,447 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,827,000 after purchasing an additional 73,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $214.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.81. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $148.41 and a 12-month high of $239.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The network technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $5,324,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,076,683 shares in the company, valued at $191,089,698.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,958 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $347,505.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,261.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,024 shares of company stock valued at $16,080,511. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. First Analysis upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $267.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Wedbush upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

