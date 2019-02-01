Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,024,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,708,379,000 after purchasing an additional 497,662 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,702,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,499,876,000 after purchasing an additional 511,467 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,279,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,850,000 after buying an additional 372,297 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,024,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,484,000 after buying an additional 628,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,515,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,078,000 after buying an additional 992,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Macquarie cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.16.

CNI stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $70.36 and a 52 week high of $91.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

