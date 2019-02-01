Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 448 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of CoStar Group worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total transaction of $344,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $390.74 on Friday. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $315.85 and a one year high of $448.35. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.44.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

