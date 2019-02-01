Omnicell (OMCL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Omnicell has outperformed its industry. The company continued to see solid uptake of Omnicell XT. It also entered various deals for the XR2 and IVX Workflow products. Bookings and product backlogs also rose in the quarter. We are encouraged to note that the company is working on product innovation through R&D. Also, Omnicell is expected to gain from launches, partnerships and digital transformation. However, increasing operating expenses are putting pressure on the bottom line for Omnicell. A resilient hospital capital expenditure environment might affect the adoption of the company’s solutions. Tough competitive landscape is a dampener as well.”

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OMCL. BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Omnicell to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of OMCL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.01. 7,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 361.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In other news, insider Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,429 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $155,893.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,702.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 9,482 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $605,804.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 165,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,447.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,369 shares of company stock worth $1,975,744. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicell (OMCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.