Olin (OLN) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was downgraded by research analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00. Nomura’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OLN. TheStreet lowered shares of Olin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Olin to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

OLN stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81. Olin has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $38.13. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Olin will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Maurice Sampson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,800 shares of company stock worth $136,544. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. FMR LLC grew its position in Olin by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,699,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,736,000 after buying an additional 5,155,375 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $20,040,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Olin by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,253,000 after purchasing an additional 890,205 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,529,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,035,000 after purchasing an additional 558,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Olin by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 519,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 388,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

