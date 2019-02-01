Old Port Advisors Takes Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)

Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 83,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000. iShares Latin America 40 ETF makes up 1.6% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Old Port Advisors owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILF. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter.
ILF opened at $35.40 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $39.50.
iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.
