Old Port Advisors Purchases New Position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:SHY opened at $83.83 on Friday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 52 week low of $1,477.38 and a 52 week high of $1,667.15.

