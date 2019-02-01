Old Port Advisors Invests $2.52 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) Stock

Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 389.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 296,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after buying an additional 21,047 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $75.13 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $82.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a $0.1807 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

