OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 4.4% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 166,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $24,405,814.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,772,611.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Prince acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $268,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 514,187 shares of company stock valued at $74,951,528. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $133.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $353.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $118.62 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 44.01%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

