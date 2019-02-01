Odyssey (OCN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.25 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Odyssey has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $13.03 million and $1.25 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029287 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.01856872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00182908 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00200217 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029507 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,262,538,044 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinTiger, HitBTC, IDEX, Huobi, LBank, Bittrex, Bit-Z, FCoin, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

