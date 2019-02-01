Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ OFED opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oconee Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $154.95 million, a PE ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 0.04.

Get Oconee Federal Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Oconee Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Oconee Federal Financial to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (OFED)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/oconee-federal-financial-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-10-ofed.html.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.