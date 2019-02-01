O2Micro International (OIIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 3.33%. O2Micro International updated its Q1 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OIIM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.69. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIIM. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

