Nwam LLC Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $79.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1636 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

