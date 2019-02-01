Nwam LLC Cuts Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 65.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPS opened at $18.09 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $19.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1222 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 11th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nwam LLC Cuts Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/nwam-llc-cuts-holdings-in-john-hancock-preferred-income-fund-iii-hps.html.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.