Nvwm LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,818,000 after purchasing an additional 770,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,818,000 after purchasing an additional 770,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 115,500.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,222,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,739,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213,711 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 5,905,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,005,184,000 after purchasing an additional 212,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,160,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $878,357,000 after buying an additional 36,325 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.07 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.84.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $327,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,619,265.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 37,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $5,115,265.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,767,533.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,205 shares of company stock worth $8,674,817. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $153.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

