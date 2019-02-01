NVR, Inc. (NVR) Position Reduced by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in NVR were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,473,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 63.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 150,961.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 335,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NVR by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,664,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 965.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,482.93, for a total transaction of $4,218,498.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,385.93, for a total transaction of $10,524,337.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,540,471.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,850.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2,410.00 price objective (down previously from $3,780.00) on shares of NVR in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on NVR in a report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,975.20.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,660.18. 3,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,722. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,040.71 and a 12-month high of $3,286.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $58.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.67 by $7.90. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.57% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $40.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 176.78 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and . The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

