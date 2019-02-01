NVIDIA (NVDA) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $225.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

“We are downgrading NVIDIA from a and removing our PT of $225. Although the shares have fallen sharply, we believe end demand will deteriorate further in its core markets, gaming (54% of sales) and datacenter (25%) driven by an ongoing deceleration in the Chinese economy. Moreover, NVDA’s P/E multiple of 28x (on our new FY21 est.) is significantly higher than the group’s, owing to its historical growth rate. Based on our ests., we expect gaming and data center to decline this year and look for the GM to decline 500bps to 56% and remain in that range for several quarters. Lastly, we believe the stock’s P/E multiple will witness a re-rating” that will bring it closer to the overall group at 18-20x. of estimated non-GAAP EPS in FY21, we could see the shares fall to $100 or below.”,” Needham & Company LLC’s analyst wrote.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NVIDIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.88.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.15. The stock had a trading volume of 200,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,398,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.20. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 51.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $131,491.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,443,583.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $858,668.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,076,695.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,594,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,512,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,748 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 35.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $3,538,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $24,118,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

