NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 395 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $12,474,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 58.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,533,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,071,000 after buying an additional 4,241,118 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 259.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,329,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,401,316,000 after buying an additional 2,403,166 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 41,603.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,407,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,060,000 after buying an additional 1,403,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 233.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,231,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,743,000 after buying an additional 861,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $269.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $293.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.4354 per share. This represents a $5.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 21st. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

