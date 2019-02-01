NOVOZYMES A/S/S (NVZMY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVZMY. Zacks Investment Research cut NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Get NOVOZYMES A/S/S alerts:

NOVOZYMES A/S/S stock opened at $41.91 on Monday. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Household Care & Technical, Agriculture & Bioenergy, and Food & Beverages. The company offers enzymes for use in household care products, such as laundry detergents, hand and automatic dishwashing soaps, and professional cleaning products.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.