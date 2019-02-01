Novavax (NVAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

Get Novavax alerts:

NVAX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $4.00 target price on Novavax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on Novavax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1.93 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

Shares of NVAX opened at $2.34 on Friday. Novavax has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $872.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.19.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,331,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,331,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,644 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,870,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,429,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 797,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,619,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.