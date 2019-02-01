Novartis (NVS) Earns “Sell” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their sell rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
NVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novartis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.94.
NYSE NVS opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $197.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. Novartis has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $92.39.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $2.8646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.33. Novartis’s payout ratio is 37.52%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Novartis by 33.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Novartis
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.
Read More: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.