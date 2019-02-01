Novartis (NVS) Earns “Sell” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their sell rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

NVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novartis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.94.

NYSE NVS opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $197.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. Novartis has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $92.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Novartis’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $2.8646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.33. Novartis’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Novartis by 33.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

