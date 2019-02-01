Novartis (NOVN) Given a CHF 105 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been given a CHF 105 target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOVN. HSBC set a CHF 84 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Baader Bank set a CHF 89 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays set a CHF 75 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 96 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 87 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 91.58.

Novartis has a 1-year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1-year high of CHF 88.30.

