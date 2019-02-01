Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) CEO Rio Frank J. Del Sells 6,154 Shares

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 6,154 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $310,407.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,767 shares in the company, valued at $14,918,487.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $51.47. 2,197,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,324. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,620,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168,349 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,002,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 934,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,322,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,261,000 after purchasing an additional 840,511 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,217,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

