Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.95.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.95. 366,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $223.63 and a 1 year high of $360.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 38.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 4,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total value of $1,187,441.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $225,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at $985,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,175.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.