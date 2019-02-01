Northrop Grumman (NOC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Northrop Grumman updated its FY 2019 guidance to $18.50-19.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $18.50-19.00 EPS.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.05. 848,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,442. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $223.63 and a fifty-two week high of $360.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

In other news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 4,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total transaction of $1,187,441.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $225,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,175.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.95.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

