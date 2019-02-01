Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Position Trimmed by Palo Capital Inc.

Palo Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Palo Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Palo Capital Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Northern Trust by 161.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 438.2% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its position in Northern Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 1,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 282.8% during the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Northern Trust by 296.3% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $119.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.87.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Position Trimmed by Palo Capital Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/northern-trust-co-ntrs-position-trimmed-by-palo-capital-inc.html.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.