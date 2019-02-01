Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NOG) Receives $4.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.20.

NOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price target on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

NOG stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. Northern Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $102.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million.

In other news, major shareholder Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 4,198,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $12,428,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,369,381 shares of company stock worth $28,438,687.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 502.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after buying an additional 6,978,583 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,392,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 2,892.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,170,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after buying an additional 3,064,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,877,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 412.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,601,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 2,093,439 shares during the last quarter.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

