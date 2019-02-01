Nomura Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Total System Services (TSS)

Nomura reissued their buy rating on shares of Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Total System Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Total System Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Total System Services from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.53.

Shares of TSS stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,106. Total System Services has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Total System Services will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. Total System Services’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Total System Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Total System Services during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Total System Services during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Total System Services during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Total System Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

