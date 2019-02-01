Nokia Oyj (NOKIA) PT Set at €6.25 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €6.25 ($7.27) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.90 ($5.70) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays set a €5.75 ($6.69) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €5.78 ($6.72).

Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 12 month high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

