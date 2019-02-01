Nokia Oyj (NOK) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of EUR0.25-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. Nokia Oyj also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.29-0.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Nokia Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nokia Oyj from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets raised Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.79.

NYSE NOK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 37,869,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,769,092. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

