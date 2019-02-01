Nokia Oyj (NOK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%.

NYSE:NOK traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $6.12. 37,492,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,769,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. DNB Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,061,000 after buying an additional 470,860 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 108,618 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,583,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 315,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

