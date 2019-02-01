Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in crude oil and natural gas exploration and production. Its operating area includes onshore which consists of US DJ Basin, Marcellus Shale, Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin as well as offshore in deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Eastern Mediterranean and West Africa. Noble Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

NBLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their price target on Noble Midstream Partners to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:NBLX opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $139.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.25 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 38.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. The company operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

