Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Position in MFA FINL INC/SH (MFA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,213,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,222,000 after buying an additional 4,858,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 39,213,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,222,000 after buying an additional 4,858,817 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 38.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,269,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,278,000 after buying an additional 10,597,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,712,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,234 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 26.3% in the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 13,490,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,736.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

MFA stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.44. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 80.58%. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s payout ratio is 101.27%.

About MFA FINL INC/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

