Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 646.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 49,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 121,043 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 34,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBT. ValuEngine raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $96.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $82.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $47.91 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $68.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 2.12.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

