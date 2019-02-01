Nike (NKE) Earning Neutral Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Nike (NYSE:NKE) have been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nike earned a news sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the footwear maker an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Macquarie set a $98.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nike from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $81.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Nike has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $86.04. The firm has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nike will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $11,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,687,863 shares in the company, valued at $131,653,314. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $14,810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 284,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,089,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,562,000. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

