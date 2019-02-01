NIC (EGOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 2,258,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the previous session’s volume of 431,368 shares.The stock last traded at $16.40 and had previously closed at $14.16.

The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. NIC had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGOV shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Barrington Research raised shares of NIC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of NIC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of NIC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the third quarter valued at about $11,528,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the third quarter valued at about $6,413,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIC by 16.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 279,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NIC by 52.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 188,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIC by 79.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 385,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 170,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $939.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63.

NIC Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGOV)

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

