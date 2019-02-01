NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 192,057 Shares of JD.Com Inc (JD)

NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,803,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,057 shares during the period. JD.Com accounts for approximately 6.1% of NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of JD.Com worth $37,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC increased its position in JD.Com by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in JD.Com by 1,497.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in JD.Com by 816.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in JD.Com by 933.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD.Com stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,497.00 and a beta of 1.16.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). JD.Com had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $104.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie set a $22.00 target price on JD.Com and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, TH Capital lowered their target price on JD.Com to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.49.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 192,057 Shares of JD.Com Inc (JD)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/nf-trinity-capital-hong-kong-ltd-acquires-192057-shares-of-jd-com-inc-jd.html.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.