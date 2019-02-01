Nexus Gold Corp (CVE:NXS) was up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 119,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 235,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Nexus Gold in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Nexus Gold (NXS) Trading Up 20%” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/nexus-gold-nxs-trading-up-20.html.

Nexus Gold Company Profile (CVE:NXS)

Nexus Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in West Africa. It holds interest in the Bouboulou gold concession covering an area of 38.8 square kilometers located to the north-west of the capital Ouagadougou; Rakounga gold concession that covers an area of 250-square kilometers in Burkina Faso, West Africa; and Niangouela gold concession totaling an area of 178 square kilometers y located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

