Nexus Gold (NXS) Trading Up 20%

Nexus Gold Corp (CVE:NXS) was up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 119,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 235,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Nexus Gold in a research report on Monday, January 14th.
The firm has a market cap of $5.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87.
Nexus Gold Company Profile (CVE:NXS)
Nexus Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in West Africa. It holds interest in the Bouboulou gold concession covering an area of 38.8 square kilometers located to the north-west of the capital Ouagadougou; Rakounga gold concession that covers an area of 250-square kilometers in Burkina Faso, West Africa; and Niangouela gold concession totaling an area of 178 square kilometers y located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.
