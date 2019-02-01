Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $92.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.89.

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $83.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $60.30 and a 12-month high of $89.75.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.34 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.69%.

In related news, Director Jay M. Grossman sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $252,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,077,000 after buying an additional 555,253 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 290,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 86,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

