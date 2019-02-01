NewYorkCoin (NYC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $437.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $437.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Exrates and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00950042 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00021729 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00001224 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00012130 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates, FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

