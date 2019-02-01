Newpark Resources Inc (NR) Holdings Reduced by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,135 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 56.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,657,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,238 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the third quarter valued at $11,314,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 38.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,768,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,655,000 after acquiring an additional 770,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,580,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after acquiring an additional 676,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 301.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 584,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 439,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NR opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.89 million, a PE ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 1.52. Newpark Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

