New York Times Co (NYT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

NYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on New York Times to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut New York Times from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Robert E. Denham sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $97,217.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in New York Times by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYT stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. New York Times has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Times will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

