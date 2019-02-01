New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $22,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,220,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,690,841,000 after acquiring an additional 436,131 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 3.8% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 52,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 53,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in American Water Works by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in American Water Works by 39.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 331,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after buying an additional 93,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, COO Walter Lynch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $458,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,672.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.30 per share, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on American Water Works from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on American Water Works from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.22.

American Water Works stock opened at $95.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $98.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

