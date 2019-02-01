New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $21.18 Million Position in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 528,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $21,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $2,289,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $2,289,833,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $1,011,772,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $878,336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $638,351,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerardo I. Lopez bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.41 per share, for a total transaction of $212,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $45.75 on Friday. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

