New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

NYCB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.83. 169,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,427,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $270.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 11th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 252,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 36,579 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,271,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,965,000 after buying an additional 387,173 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,327,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,721,000 after buying an additional 375,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 351,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

